The previous week on Days of Our Lives, Holly and Arianna returned home and later confronted Doug about his dangerous dealings. Julie said goodbye to Doug after he chose to leave town. Johnny’s hearing was set to begin when Marlena collapsed, raising concerns among the others.

The drama is about to escalate now that the hearing is finally set to begin, and accusations will be thrown around. Here’s what the fans can expect from the July 28, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to watch the daytime drama series set around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: July 28, 2025

The first episode of the week features Julie gloating to Gwen. After months of being worried about her family’s heirloom necklace, Julie cannot help but be ecstatic that it is back with her. Doug had stolen and sold it off, and when Julie found out, it led to a major rift between them. But he also fixed things.

Before leaving town, Doug gave the jewelry back to her and apologized for all the trouble he had caused. He stole the necklace from Gwen, who bought it and was openly flaunting it to tease Julie. But now it’s time for the latter to gloat since she got the heirloom back, and Gwen can do nothing about it.

On the other hand, Tony sets his sights on reclaiming DiMera from Titan. He is not somebody who backs down from what he wants, and it’s exactly what is happening now. He even offered a deal to Gabi, and she accepted it. Now they are working together to hopefully snatch the company back.

But will they be successful, or will Xander and Philip find out and ruin their plans? Meanwhile, Gabi hires Steve. She is actively working with Tony after he promised her that she’ll lead DiMera Enterprises once they get it back. Is this hiring going to work out in their favor, or will it cause big suspicions?

Elsewhere, Marlena opens up to Kayla. It’s no secret that she is struggling to deal with the aftermath of her husband John’s death. The grief has been never-ending, and her life has been forever altered. Despite being brave in front of the clothes, she is heartbroken. To add to it, there’s a health scare.

She collapsed in the courtroom ahead of Johnny’s trial, and now she is also having dreams about the Queen of the Night. Will Kayla be able to help her out of this newfound mess that has been actively plaguing Marlena of late?

