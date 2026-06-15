Actors Veer Pahariya and Varun Sharma are all set to feature in a new action thriller titled ‘Naam – To Live is War’ with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt coming on board as the presenter of the film. The film’s name draws inspiration from Mahesh Bhatt’s blockbuster ‘Naam’ (1986), but the similarities end there. ‘Naam – To Live is War’ is not a remake. It is based on an original script by Sidhaanth Sachdev, Suhrita Das, and Shweta Bothra, who have penned it under the creative supervision of Mahesh Bhatt

Veer Pahariya & Varun Sharma Take On Intense New Roles

Though the film’s plot is still under wraps, ‘Naam – To Live is War’ will see Veer Pahariya as the protagonist. The makers have revealed that he will be playing the role of an angry young man with grey shades, and Varun Sharma will be stepping into the shoes of a fierce antagonist. The love story, which forms an important aspect in the film, will be propelled by melodious music.

Naam – To Live is War Cast & Crew

While the film will be directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the leading lady is yet to be unveiled. The project is produced by Utsav Entertainment and Productions, and the studio on board for the film is Alphaneon Studioz.

Director Sidhaant Sachdev, who has been an assistant director in films like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, and Hamari Adhuri Kahani, and has worked with both Mahesh Bhatt and Mohit Suri, will be bringing their cinematic sensibility to this film.

While the release date is still under wraps, the announcement has already generated curiosity within industry circles. With ‘Naam – To Live is War,’ Riddhi Chawda and Utsav Upadhyay of Utsav Entertainment and Productions hope to deliver a theatrical romantic action thriller that combines intensity, drama, mainstream appeal, and lilting music. Meanwhile, Meghna Hirawat Upadhyay and Kaveeta Agarwaal of Alphaneon Studioz will be backing the film.

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