DC Trailer Review: Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi Light Up Every Frame With Their Stylish Action Sequences ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

When it was revealed that Lokesh Kanagaraj was making his acting debut, there was much excitement and curiosity. He is one of the most sought-after and successful filmmakers in Tamil cinema, who created the LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe). The universe has focused on vigilantism with stylised action sequences and interesting plot twists. So when he makes his debut, one expects nothing less! And the trailer of his debut film, DC, does make a promise to the audience.

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film stars Lokesh Kanagaraj as Das and Wamiqa Gabbi as Chandra; hence the title DC. This is their love story. However, it gets bloody real, and they have to face the cops in their quest for love. The trailer opens with a voiceover informing us that discarded guns were stolen from the police department. Then we see Lokesh Kanagaraj in action, playing with guns and brutally murdering police officers with hammers. We also see his equation with Wamiqa, the love of his life.

Lokesh is largely silent in the trailer, with the focus on murdering cops and waging a war. He remains unaffected even when the cops catch him. He seems to be dead from the inside. At least I am hoping that is the case and not poor acting skills. Wamiqa Gabbi is a pure delight as she stands out while using guns to save her love.

This is also a tragic love story that leads the way to a gripping gangster drama. The trailer does not reveal much but gives you enough to keep you hooked. Bringing the film’s world to life is Arun Matheswaran’s signature cinematic style, where every frame balances raw intensity with visual flair. The trailer promises a film that is as emotionally compelling as it is action-driven.

Adding another dimension to the experience is Anirudh Ravichander‘s electrifying score, featuring an expansive soundtrack of 15 tracks crafted for the film. Seamlessly moving between haunting melodies and pulsating energy, his music amplifies both the emotional beats and the film’s spectacular action, elevating the world of DC into an immersive cinematic experience.

Helmed by Arun Matheswaran, whose distinctive storytelling in films like Rocky, Saani Kaayidham, and Captain Miller has earned widespread acclaim, DC marks one of his most anticipated directorial ventures. The Tamil romantic action thriller is all set to hit cinemas on August 7, 2026. Produced by Sun Pictures, DC will be distributed across the Hindi-speaking markets (HSM) in North India by Dharma Productions.

Watch the trailer here

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