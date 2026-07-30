Toy Story 5 Worldwide Box Office: Set To Beat This Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie’s Global Haul ( Photo Credit – Disney-Pixar )

Toy Story 5 is enjoying being the top-grossing movie of the year, but it still wants more because it can achieve even more. The movie Eyes is a blockbuster Hollywood film that continues to dominate worldwide. It is now set to beat a Pirates of the Caribbean movie at the worldwide box office, breaking into the all-time top 50 grossers. It is aiming to become the highest-grossing film in the Toy Story franchise. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Toy Story 5 crosses $450 million at the North American box office

The Toy Story film completed 40 days in North American theaters. The movie posted strong numbers on its 6th Tuesday at the North American box office. It earned $2.3 million on its 6th discounted Tuesday domestically, a massive 65.3% jump from last Tuesday. After 40 days, the movie’s North American box office total is $452.5 million.

Toy Story 5 is also one of the biggest family movies still running worldwide. It collected a massive $575.2 million at the International box office. The Toy Story movie is expected to cross $600 million at the international box office this weekend. According to Box Office Mojo, the Pixar sequel has hit the $1.027 billion at the worldwide box office. It is on track to earn around $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office during its run.

Box office summary

Domestic – $452.5 million

International – $575.2 million

Worldwide – $1.0 billion

Set to beat Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides worldwide!

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, starring Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz, is the fourth film in the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise. Despite the mixed reviews, the film became a box-office success, breaking several records. According to Box Office Mojo, it collected $1.04 billion worldwide and became the 50th-highest-grossing film of all time.

Toy Story 5 is edging closer to beating the global haul of Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and breaking into the all-time top 50 global grossers. It is on track to beat Toy Story 3 and 4 worldwide and will thus also surpass this Johnny Depp starrer soon. It follows Jessie as she, Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the other toys deal with the presence of Lilypad, a tablet, and Bonnie’s new favorite plaything. The Pixar sequel was released on June 19.

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