Bhai Tera Star Hai Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Raghav Juyal, Sanjay Kapoor, Niki Walia, Niharika N.M., Barkha Singh, Vivan Bhatena

Director: Vivek B Agrawal

Bhai Tera Star Hai Movie Review Out: A Patience-Testing Comedy Ride ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

What’s Good: That’s a genuinely funny question!

What’s Bad: The fact that they made this film at all!

Loo Break: Anytime during the seemingly wrong runtime!

Watch or Not?: If you want to waste your time and money, definitely.

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 105 Minutes

User Rating:

The idea is fatheaded indeed. Unlike the title, Ajay (Raghav Juyal) is a struggling actor in London. Ajay owes 10,000 pounds to pub owner Fatty (Sanjay Kapoor), who is not scared of anything or anyone, including the law, but is a self-declared chicken before his wife, Mandy (Nikki Walia). Fatty makes JD (Vikalp Mehta) stick like a limpet to Ajay so that he can return the cash before the clock strikes 12.30 a.m. that night.

Ajay’s girlfriend, Roshni (Niharika NM), and sister Natasha (Parvathy Omanakuttan); Roshni’s brother Sid (Vivan Bhatena); and a crackpot police officer Hamid (Chandan Roy Sanyal) are all inveigled in the chaos that follows, all of Ajay’s doing. Natasha is Sid’s ex-girlfriend. Then we also have JD’s wife, Chandani (Tina Desai), and her kid brother Jackie (Dev Agarwal), who also get embroiled.

The ruse to raise money makes Ajay tell Natasha that Roshni is pregnant and also inform Roshni that Natasha is in the family way. So Roshni tells Sid to arrange it too. Two paramedics, Harry (Naser Al Azzeh) and Sandy (Vineeth Kumar), who owe money to Fatty, also get involved when he orders them to do so. Jackie (Dev Agarwal) is pulled in, too. So, in a way, is Laila (Barkha Singh), Sid’s present girl.

As the deadline approaches and chaos deepens, we find one crazier thing after another happening. In this theater of the absurd, we even have ‘acting’ auditions in a police station, JD injured by a bullet that was left inside a seemingly empty gun, and a greedy London cabbie. JD even says he is dying, though there is no blood seen, and finally, everyone forgets all about any wound! And then we come to know that another lady is actually pregnant.

Bhai Tera Star Hai Movie Review Out: A Comedy That Misses The Mark ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Bhai Tera Star Hai Movie Review: Script Analysis

Somewhere, hidden deep and now forever lost, in this harebrained concept and plot was the germ of a rip-roaring comedy with some tinge of darkness. But can you believe that writers Vivek B. Agrawal and Sudipto Sarkar actually needed three additional writers (Vanika Sangtani, Puneet Sheth, and Kamya Mehra) to develop this apology of a script further? Yes, a rare one-liner does elicit a titter, but the idea seems to be the more the funnier, though the result is the reverse!

Bhai Tera Star Hai Movie Review: Star Performance

Raghav Juyal, the man who was so good in Kill and The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is sure to put his rising film career into a tailspin by choosing such errors of judgment! He is over loud and completely over the top in the worst way possible. Sanjay Kapoor gets a character up his limited acting alley and does a fair job.

Vivan Bhatena and Vikalp Mehta are decent, while Dev Agarwal makes for a spunky Jackie. Barkha Singh has nothing to do, and Nikki Walia plays the dominating Punjabi hausfrau to perfection. Chandan Roy Sanyal gets what is probably the worst role of his career, ditto Parvathy Omanakuttan as Natasha. Niharika NM shines in the dull role of Roshni—and that’s a compliment.

Bhai Tera Star Hai Movie Review Out: Raghav Juyal’s Biggest Misfire Yet ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Bhai Tera Star Hai Movie Review: Direction, Music

Director Vivek B. Agarwal is self-indulgent to the extreme, and if this film is his idea of “entertainment,” then one feels sorry for him. His gimmickry with words and emojis only adds to our woes.

The BGM (background music score for the uninitiated) is as loud as Juyal is in his performance, and the songs are humdrum. The use of three long songs at the end tests your patience, which is already stretched to breaking point.

Bhai Tera Star Hai Movie Review Out: A Patience-Testing Comedy Ride ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Bhai Tera Star Hai Movie Review: The Last Word

Bhai, tera starnahinhai! But if you decide to watch this one, Bhai, behen aur bacche, tere stars kharaabhai.

One star

Bhai Tera Star Hai Trailer

Bhai Tera Star Hai released on 30th July, 2026.

Share with us your experience of watching Bhai Tera Star Hai.

For more recommendations, read our Name Movie Review here.

Must Read: The India Story Movie Review: Kajal Aggarwal & Shreyas Talpade’s Film Will Scare You Before Every Bite You Take — Think Before You Eat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News