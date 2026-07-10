Dhamaal 4 Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Ravi Kishan

Director: Indra Kumar

Dhamaal 4 Movie Review Ft. Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi With Khazana Of Laughter! ( Photo Credit – T-Series)

What’s Good: The situational humor!

What’s Bad: The outrageousness might be a bit exhausting!

Loo Break: In the interval

Watch or Not?: Yes

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 2 hours 23 Minutes

User Rating:

How do you define a world that is mad? Take a bunch of lunatics, who are mostly dim-witted but over-the-top greedy at heart! Tell them about a lost hidden treasure, and let them dig for this money because, in the end, it is all about greed and money in the Dhamaal franchise! The fourth installment does not deviate from its blueprint! Dhamaal 4 follows the pattern in the same line that the previous installments of the franchise have aimed at!

Director Indra Kumar has strategized the film well and created a world with clarity. A bunch of greedy men and women, who are hunting for a treasure that was lost 100s of years ago! Do they find the Khazaana? Did they get rich? Did they realize that greed is not that important, your people are? Did they finally land themselves in more trouble? You get all the answers in this installment!

Dhamaal 4 Movie Review: Pulls Off A Wacky Comedy! ( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Dhamaal 4 Movie Review: Script Analysis

In Dhamaal 4, director Indra Kumar buries a legendary treasure deep inside a jungle island in the middle of the sea. Guddu (Ajay Devgn) accidentally gets his hands on the map of this hidden fortune. But he bumps into Aadi (Arshad Warsi), Manav (Javed Jaffrey), and Lallan (Riteish Deshmukh). Along with their companions, Sanjay Mishra, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Anjali Anand, all of them start their journey to find this treasure.

But do they find the treasure? How does the antagonist Ravi Kishan (Adhoora), a pirate, make sure that he reaches the Khazana first? All of this forms the premise of Dhamaal 4. It turns into a race to reach the treasure, putting logic at rest and generating humor in the wackiest way in a purely fun situational comedy!

Dhamaal 4 Movie Review: Star Performance

Ajay Devgn goes mad when he attempts comedy, and he does the same here. But the actor who deserves the loudest cheer here is Anjali Anand playing Riteish Deshmukh’s wife! This woman is a delight to watch on screen. Her comic timing syncs so well with her physical gestures. Meanwhile, she nails the emotional scenes with the same sincerity!

Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey are an absolute riot! I mean, oh man, I could watch their camaraderie in a separate spin-off! The Adi-Manav tales, to be honest! Their comic timing remains gold; Javed Jaffrey’s innocence brings laughter at the most unexpected moments! Sanjay Mishra and Riteish Deshmukh are, as usual, in their top form. The linguistic quirks land beautifully. While Ajay Devgn anchors all of this madness effortlessly, surrounded by an absolute circus of lunatics, Ravi Kishan as the antagonist also wins! I mean, I have watched him so much this year, and he manages to surprise every single time!

Dhamaal 4 Movie Review: Chaos & Confusion Drives This Comedy! ( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Dhamaal 4 Movie Review: Direction, Music

The ultimate soul of this franchise has always been its character building and Indra Kumar does not deviate from the plan! Mostly, the film relies on situational and wacky humor. But what’s funnier is the direct references to the real world – be it dialogues like ‘Picchli Dhamaal mein bhi Khazana nahi mila tha’ or references to Indra Kumar’s filmography! However, only film buffs will find it funny enough to steal a smirk from the audience, it might get lost in the translation!

The film balances well between adult humor, keeping it gesture-oriented, while the focus is to impress the kids mostly. That is why the film takes a crazy, chaotic, yet much-needed emotional turn towards its climax! Just like the Panchtantra tales, the kids need to know that greed is not good, and it is the people who are important. And Indra Kumar tells his young audience the same! So, they take the lesson from the film, and what it demands is a little patience during these 10 minutes from the elder clan!

Some might find the resolve and the climax in Dhamaal 4 off, but it makes so much sense when your target audience is kids. You need to tell them the repercussions of greed, and I saw a young 7-year-old being explained the moral of the story by his father! I think the film wins in this very moment!

It is crazy how the cast of the Dhamaal 4 shifts the entire mood from comedy to emotion in a jiffy and all of them look genuine! While the comedy is over the top, exaggerated, and loud, mostly finding its roots in physical gestures and situations, the emotions go subtle yet caricaturish in the climax! And all of them work in entirety! All the songs work beautifully for the film, but Saree and Chutney stand out! They are foot-tapping and add more madness to this already mad world!

Dhamaal 4 Movie Review: Anjali Anand Is A Stunner! ( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Dhamaal 4 Movie Review: The Last Word

The writing department doesn’t offer anything groundbreaking, but the laughs mostly come from the callbacks and the breaking of the fourth wall more often than needed! The film follows the exact same narrative beats as Total Dhamaal and the previous installments. You can map out exactly when a character will make a mistake, when the background score will turn wacky, and how the misunderstandings will pile up. And all of this helps you connect with this mad world!

Dhamaal 4 promises mad entertainment, and it delivers the same. It doesn’t pretend to be a thought-provoking film. It is an unapologetically loud, twisted, and fast-paced family entertainer designed only to make a family laugh! Because a family that laughs together definitely stays together, bonds together, and hangs out together!

Dhamaal 4 is a fun weekend watch – chaos and wacky humor at its best.

3.5 stars.

Dhamaal 4 Trailer

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