Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram; T-Series )



Ajay Devgn’s multi-starrer Dhamaal 4 has finally made its way to the theatres. The adventure comedy directed by Indra Kumar has recorded a fair start at the box office. It has surpassed Alia Bhatt’s Alpha to record the 6th highest morning occupancy of 2026 in Bollywood. Scroll below for the day 1 report!

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy

According to the latest update, Dhamaal 4 registered a morning occupancy of 10% on day 1. It is facing a multi-way competition from Welcome To The Jungle, Alpha, Cocktail 2, and Main Vaapas Aaunga. But the franchise enjoys a massive fan base, which should have drawn a larger audience to the ticket windows.

It is a regular working Friday. The trends are expected to grow during the evening and night shows. The early reviews have been favorable, which would lead to good growth during the opening weekend.

Where does it stand among Bollywood releases of 2026?

Dhamaal 4 stayed behind Cocktail 2, Welcome To The Jungle, Dhurandhar 2, and some other big Bollywood releases of 2026. However, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh starrer surpassed Alpha to score the 6th highest morning occupancy of 2026 in Bollywood. It also left behind Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, Ek Din, and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Check out the highest morning occupancy among Bollywood releases of 2026 on day 1:

Dhurandhar 2: 43.15% Border 2: 19.46% Cocktail 2: 11.08% Welcome To The Jungle: 11% Bhooth Bangla: 10.02% Dhamaal 4: 10% Alpha: 9.92% Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past: 9.85% Ek Din: 9.62% Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 9%

A 10 crore+ opening loading at the Indian box office!

The pre-release hype was immense, which led to promising advance bookings. The spot bookings must now pick up the momentum to help Dhamaal 4 score a double-digit opening at the Indian box office. If Ajay Devgn starrer earns 10 crore+, it will record the 6th highest opening of 2026 in Bollywood.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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