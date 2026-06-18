Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Day Wise Box Office Collection

Box Office at a glance

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, the Mimoh Chakraborty starrer romantic horror thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt, collected 15.05 crore net in India during its 6-day run at the Indian box office. At the worldwide box office, it stands at 17.75 crore gross.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown of Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past at the worldwide box office (in crores):

Day India Net India Gross Worldwide Gross Change Cumulative Collection Day 1 2.5 2.95 2.95 2.95 Day 2 3.25 3.83 3.83 29.83% 6.78 Day 3 3.6 4.24 4.24 10.7% 11.02 Day 4 2 2.36 2.36 -44.33% 13.38 Day 5 2.2 2.59 2.59 9.74% 15.97 Day 6 1.5 1.77 1.77 -31.66% 17.74 Total 15.05 17.75 17.75 17.74

Disclaimer: All box office figures quoted are collections based on early estimates and industry tracking, and are subject to revision. Budget figures are sourced from media reports and have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past box office — Frequently asked questions

What is the opening day collection of Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past?

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai collected 2.5 crore net in India on its opening day.

What is the opening weekend collection of Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past?

The film collected 9.35 crore net in India during its 3-day opening weekend.

What is the budget of Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past?

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past was reportedly made on a budget of 15 crore.

Who is in the cast of Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, and who directed it?

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past is directed by Vikram Bhatt, with Mimoh Chakraborty in the lead alongside Chetna Pande and Shruti Prakash.

Is Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past a hit or a flop?

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Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past is not a flop, as it has recouped its entire budget and generated some returns. It has secured a plus verdict as of now. To become a hit, it must deliver 100% returns, which will be achieved at a net collection of 30 crore.

Must Read: Peddi Day Wise Box Office Collection

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