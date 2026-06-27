Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 15 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past had a good first week that surprised many, becoming a clean success at the Indian box office on a modest budget. However, the momentum did not sustain after week 1, and the numbers have been falling sharply ever since. Day 15, the third Friday, added only 7 lakh to the tally, a negligible sum that confirms the film’s theatrical run is effectively over. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past earn at the Indian box office in 15 days?

The Bollywood romantic horror thriller earned just 7 lakh on day 15, its third Friday. The collections have been declining steeply after a good opening week, and by day 15, the pace has dropped significantly. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 18.39 crore net at the Indian box office in 15 days, which equals 21.7 crore gross. Since the film has completely lost momentum, it will wrap up its theatrical run very soon.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 15.9 crore

Week 2 – 2.42 crore

Day 15 – 7 lakh

Total – 18.39 crore

To wrap up below 20 crore net

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past needed to hold better in week 2 to push past 20 crore, but the second week’s total of just 2.42 crore ended that possibility. With 7 lakh on day 15, the remaining days of its run will add a dismal sum to the total. The final net collection is expected to land somewhere in the 18.8-19 crore range.

For those who don’t know, the predecessor, Haunted 3D, earned 27 crore net in its lifetime run, a figure this sequel will fall well short of despite its impressive opening week. The story of Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past at the box office is one of a film that did enough to be called a success, but did not build the kind of run its week 1 performance promised.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past.

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