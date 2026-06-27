Box Office: Welcome To The Jungle Helps Akshay Kumar Cross The 2200 Crore Mark Post-COVID ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Akshay Kumar has had quite the journey in the post-COVID era, from a roaring start to a rough patch of back-to-back failures, and then a much-needed comeback. And now, with Welcome To The Jungle opening its worldwide box office account with 27.59 crore gross on day 1, the Bollywood superstar has crossed the 2200 crore mark at the worldwide box office in the post-COVID era. It is some sort of achievement for the actor despite several failures. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID journey: A rollercoaster that now stands at 2200 crore+

After Sooryavanshi’s roaring start with 291.14 crore globally, Akshay went through a rough patch. Bachchhan Paandey grossed 73.29 crore. Samrat Prithviraj earned 90.24 crore, followed by Raksha Bandhan’s 63.35 crore. Ram Setu did a business of 83.02 crore, while Selfiee scored 23.97 crore. Amid this lean phase, OMG 2 was a welcome turnaround, amassing 220 crore globally. Mission Raniganj added 42.18 crore.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan grossed 111.88 crore. It was followed by Sarfira’s 33.17 crore and Khel Khel Mein’s 56.02 crore. Sky Force delivered 174.21 crore. Kesari Chapter 2 followed with 145.73 crore, and then Housefull 5, released amid strong buzz, grossed 304.12 crore worldwide, making it Akshay’s highest-grossing post-COVID film until now. Jolly LLB 3 contributed 170.26 crore, and Bhooth Bangla, riding on strong family footfalls, concluded its run at a healthy 292.64 crore globally.

And now, with Welcome To The Jungle scoring 27.59 crore on day 1, Akshay Kumar has crossed the 2200 crore mark at the worldwide box office post-COVID, and his current total stands at 2202.81 crore gross.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID releases (gross):

Sooryavanshi – 291.14 crore Bachchhan Paandey – 73.29 crore Samrat Prithviraj – 90.24 crore Raksha Bandhan – 63.35 crore Ram Setu – 83.02 crore Selfiee – 23.97 crore OMG 2 – 220 crore Mission Raniganj – 42.18 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 111.88 crore Sarfira – 33.17 crore Khel Khel Mein – 56.02 crore Sky Force – 174.21 crore Kesari Chapter 2 – 145.73 crore Housefull 5 – 304.12 crore Jolly LLB 3 – 170.26 crore Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 27.59 crore (1 day)

Total – 2202.81 crore

2500 crore is the next target

At 2202.81 crore, Akshay Kumar needs 297.19 crore more to reach the 2500 crore milestone worldwide in the post-COVID era. Welcome To The Jungle is off to a good start and has a strong opening weekend ahead. With no competition for one week, the film is likely to score big in the first week. Also, it is expected to draw family audiences even after Alpha releases on July 3. So, the target of 297.19 crore looks achievable.

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