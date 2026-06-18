Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, had its trailer released yesterday (June 17), and while the promo has generated a decent enough response, the box office arithmetic heading into its release tells a slightly different story. Based on the trailer’s impact and overall buzz, Alpha is eyeing a double-digit opening at the Indian box office. However, it would be the lowest day 1 collection in the history of YRF’s Spy Universe, and that too, by a wide margin.

The Dhurandhar effect has put the Spy Universe under a microscope

The timing of Alpha’s release is not in its favor, and that has nothing to do with the film itself. The Dhurandhar franchise, which presented the spy genre in a far rawer, bolder, and more grounded avatar, has recalibrated what Indian audiences expect from a spy thriller. In the process, it has drawn comparisons with the more polished and stylized template that the YRF Spy Universe has traditionally followed. As a result, any spy film that appears overly formulaic or heavily reliant on spectacle could face greater scrutiny from moviegoers in the post-Dhurandhar era.

Alpha is the first Spy Universe film to arrive in this changed scenario, and the trolling it has faced, for everything from its tone and scale to the choice of leads, reflects how harsh the scrutiny is. After the underwhelming performances of Tiger 3 and War 2, which both opened big but struggled at the Indian box office overall, the franchise no longer enjoys the goodwill it once did. The trolling has only amplified the existing mixed feelings surrounding the film.

Decent trailer to help attract footfalls

To be fair to Alpha, it is not without its strengths. YRF’s production values and marketing are among the best in Bollywood, and the film carries genuine face value in Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan (who reportedly appears in an extended cameo). The trailer, while not a game-changer, is decently cut and better than the teaser.

On the whole, the spy action thriller targets a day 1 collection of 10-12 crore net at the Indian box office, which would be considered fair to decent. With this, it is heading for the lowest opening among Spy Universe movies by a wide margin. As of now, Ek Tha Tiger is the lowest opener of the Spy Universe, with 32.92 crore net. If a comparison is made, the upcoming film is heading for a 69.62-63.54% lower start.

Take a look at the opening day collection of Spy Universe movies in India (net):

Ek Tha Tiger – 32.92 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai – 34.1 crore

War – 53.35 crore

Pathaan – 57 crore

Tiger 3 – 44.5 crore

War 2 – 52.5 crore

Alpha – 10-12 crore (expected)

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