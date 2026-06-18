Ram Charan-led Peddi has turned out to be a disappointment at the Indian box office, with collections coming mainly from the Telugu market. The Mega Power Star has tried to capitalize on post-RRR momentum with big-budget pan-India films, but so far, he has failed to make any impact. Given the massive 350 crore budget, the film needed a good run outside the Telugu market, but that didn’t happen. Amid this, it has achieved a huge milestone in its original Telugu version. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Peddi does well in Telugu but fails miserably in the dubbed versions

In 14 days, the Telugu sports action drama has earned 226 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. While the collections look good in isolation, they are underwhelming given the film’s scale and budget. Out of 226 crore, the original Telugu version has contributed 200.48 crore net. It is followed by the Hindi-dubbed version’s 21.57 crore net.

While the Hindi version managed to reach double digits, the remaining three dubbed versions were washouts. In the Tamil language, Peddi scored a dismal 1.96 crore net, followed by Kannada’s 1.69 crore net. The Malayalam version couldn’t even touch 1 crore and earned 30 lakh net.

Becomes the 9th film to earn 200 crore net in Telugu

With 200.48 crore, Peddi has become the ninth film to hit the 200 crore net milestone in the Telugu language. Before Peddi, Baahubali 2, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, RRR, Salaar, Devara, Kalki 2898 AD, Pushpa 2, and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu achieved this feat. The Ram Charan starrer became the sixth fastest film to earn 200 crore net in Telugu by achieving the feat in 14 days.

RRR did it in just 3 days, followed by Pushpa 2 (5 days) and Baahubali 2 (7 days). Kalki 2898 AD scored a double century in Telugu in 7 days, while Salaar achieved the feat in 11 days. Peddi comes after Salaar, followed by Devara, which took 16 days. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu achieved the feat in 17 days. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is the slowest entrant, scoring 200 crore net in 47 days.

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