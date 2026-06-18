Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina starrer Main Vaapas Aaunga opened to positive reviews. Unfortunately, Imtiaz Ali’s directorial has failed to draw the desired audience to the ticket windows. But the tables may be turning as the period romantic drama is picking up the momentum. Scroll below for the day 6 update!

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 6

According to estimates, Main Vaapas Aaunga added 1.75 crore net to its kitty on day 6. It scored 52% higher collection than the 1.15 crore garnered on the opening day. Word of mouth seems to be spreading, driving footfalls despite competition from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, and other releases.

But the real test begins tomorrow. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna‘s much-anticipated Bollywood romantic comedy, Cocktail 2, arrives in theatres. It is expected to steal the majority of the show count. Only time will tell whether Imtiaz Ali’s directorial gets impacted by the new rival or holds its fort strong with a healthy growth during its second weekend.

The total earnings in India currently stand at 10.05 crore net. Made on a considerable budget of 70 crore, the period action drama has recovered 14% of its total investments so far. There’s a long way to go before it can enter the safe zone. Including taxes, the gross collection currently stands at 11.85 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 1.15 crore

Day 2: 1.85 crore

Day 3: 2.5 crore

Day 4: 1.15 crore

Day 5: 1.65 crore

Day 6: 1.75 crore

Total: 10.05 crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 6 Summary

Budget: 70 crore

India net: 10.05 crore

Budget recovery: 14%

India gross: 11.85 crore

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