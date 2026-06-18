Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor led Peddi has crossed the 225 crore mark at the Indian box office. The Telugu sports action drama has recovered about 64% of its total budget, but still needs to recover a considerable margin to enter the safe zone. Scroll below for the day 14 report!

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 14

According to Sacnilk, Peddi added another 2.45 crore to the kitty on day 14. It witnessed a 29% drop from the previous day. There has been a steady decline in the second week, which is worrisome given the high budget.

The cumulative total in India surges to 226 crore net, across all languages. Buchi Babu Sana‘s directorial has become the first Telugu film of 2026 to cross the 225 crore mark at the domestic box office. Including taxes, the gross total reaches 266.68 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 193.55 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Day 9: 5.15 crore

Day 10: 8.10 crore

Day 11: 9 .20 crore

Day 12: 4.10 crore

Day 13: 3.45 crore

Day 14: 2.45 crore

Total: 226 crore

What is the budget of Peddi?

The Telugu sports action drama is reportedly made on a budget of 350 crore. In about two weeks, the makers have recovered 64.57% of the total investments. Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor‘s film still needs to add 124 crore more to achieve the breakeven stage. That looks like an impossible task, considering there’s been a constant decline in collection. All eyes are now on the third weekend.

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 14 Summary

Budget: 350 crore

India net: 226 crore

Budget recovery: 64.57%

India gross: 266.68 crore

Overseas gross: 52.45 crore

Worldwide gross: 319.13 crore

Check out the day-wise box office collection for Peddi here.

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