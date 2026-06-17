Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer Chand Mera Dil has officially concluded its box office journey. Vivek Soni’s romantic drama faced strong competition but managed to rake in over 30 crore in its lifetime. Scroll below for the closing collection!

How much did Chand Mera Dil earn in India?

According to the final update, Chand Mera Dil collected 31.14 crore net in its lifetime. It enjoyed almost a 4-week-long run in theatres. The romantic drama made a promising start, accumulating 21.21 crore in its opening week. Increased competition from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and other releases each week led to a decline in footfalls.

Ananya Panday’s 6th highest-grosser in India

Chand Mera Dil has wrapped up as Ananya Panday’s 6th highest-grossing film in India. It crossed Liger but stayed behind Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

Check out Ananya Panday’s highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net earnings):

Dream Girl 2 (2023): 105 crore Kesari Chapter 2 (2025): 94.48 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019): 86.77 crore Student Of The Year 2 (2019): 70.66 crore Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (2025): 39.15 crore Chand Mera Dil (2026): 31.05 crore Liger (2022): 21.15 crore

Lakshya’s highest-grossing film!

As for Lakshya, the romantic drama came way ahead of his debut release, Kill, which concluded its domestic lifetime at 24.95 crore. It is now his highest-grossing theatrical release.

Here’s a detailed week-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 21.21 crore

Week 2: 8.84 crore

Week 3: 99 lakh

Week 4: 10 lakh

Total: 31.14 crore

How much has it earned worldwide?

At the overseas box office, Dharma Productions‘ film garnered 3.85 crore gross. This takes its worldwide total to 40.59 crore gross.

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Closing Collection

Budget: 40 crore

India net: 31.14 crore

Budget recovery: 77.85%

India gross: 36.74 crore

Overseas gross: 3.85 crore

Worldwide gross: 40.59 crore

Verdict: Losing

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 5: 43% Jump In Last 24 Hours, But Is That Enough For Diljit Dosanjh Starrer?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News