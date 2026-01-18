Kartik Aaryan and Dharma Productions’ much-awaited collaboration was expected to achieve milestones at the box office. Unfortunately, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri wrapped up its theatrical journey within 2 weeks, as a losing affair. Scroll below for the worldwide closing collection!

Misses the 50 crore mark in India

Ananya Panday co-starrer was expected to spread love in the air with its arrival on Christmas. It opened to mixed reviews from cine-goers, and the strong competition from Dhurandhar further made the journey challenging. After the opening day of 8.46 crores, collections declined steadily, and things worsened, as there was little scope for growth due to limited screens.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri concluded its box office journey in India within 15 days, accumulating 39.14 crore net. It was reportedly mounted at a massive budget of 90 crores. Producers Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures faced losses of around 50.86 crores. As a goodwill gesture, Kartik Aaryan also waived off his salary of 15 crores.

Check out the week-wise breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 36.34 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 2.8 crores

Total: 39.14 crores

Concludes worldwide lifetime earning 50 crore+

At the overseas box office, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday‘s film earned 10.15 crore gross. Combined with the domestic gross, its worldwide total wrapped up at 56.33 crore gross.

The Bollywood romantic comedy managed to surpass Love Aaj Kal and Shehzada to become Kartik Aaryan’s 8th highest-grossing film worldwide.

Check out Kartik Aaryan’s top 10 worldwide grossers below:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 421.22 crores Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 260.49 crores Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: 152.75 crores Luka Chuppi: 128.86 crores Satyaprem Ki Katha: 117.77 crores Pati Patni Aur Woh: 117.7 crores Chandu Champion: 88.73 crores Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: 56.33 crores Love Aaj Kal: 52.63 crores Shehzada: 47.43 crores

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Closing Collection

Budget: 90 crores

India net: 39.14 crores

India gross: 46.18 crores

Budget recovery: 43%

Overseas gross: 10.15 crores

Worldwide gross: 56.33 crores

Verdict: Flop

