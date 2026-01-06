Sameer Vidwans’ directorial Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is struggling at the box office. The romantic comedy is facing strong competition from Dhurandhar and other new releases. It has now entered Ananya Panday’s top 5 highest-grossing films. Scroll below for the day 12 collection!

Set to touch the 40 crore mark in India!

According to estimates, Kartik Aaryan starrer earned 30 lakhs on day 12 of its box office run. It witnessed a 57% drop compared to 70 lakhs garnered last Friday. The arrival came during Dhurandhar‘s glorious run, which turned out to be a major disadvantage. Now, it is also facing competition from Dharmendra & Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis.

The overall box office collection in India reaches 38.49 crores. It would have been a respectable spot to at least touch the 50 crore milestone. However, the daily earnings have dropped below the 50 lakh mark, so the target is now out of reach. Including taxes, the gross total lands at 45.41 crores.

Check out the day-wise box office collection (India net):

Week 1: 36.34 crores

Day 9: 50 lakhs

Day 10: 65 lakhs

Day 11: 70 lakhs

Day 12: 30 lakhs

Total: 38.49 crores

Enters the top 5 highest-grossing films of Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday won hearts earlier this year with her portrayal in Kesari Chapter 2. Dharma Productions’ film fell short of expectations but managed to enter his top 5 highest grossers. It surpassed Liger (21.15 crores) by a considerable margin.

Check out Ananya Panday’s highest-grossing films at the Indian box office:

Dream Girl 2 (2023): 105 crores Kesari Chapter 2 (2025): 94.48 crores Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019): 86.77 crores Student Of The Year 2 (2019): 70.66 crores Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (2025): 38.49 crores Liger (2022): 21.15 crores

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Day 12 Summary

India net: 38.49 crores

India gross: 45.41 crores

