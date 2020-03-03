Tiger Shroff Says Student Of The Year 2 Failed Because His Fans Couldn’t Digest Him Getting Beaten Up!

Tiger Shroff is currently busy with the promotions of Baaghi 3. This is the third film of this action-thriller franchise and also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Last year, Tiger gave a superhit with WAR and a flop with Student Of The Year 2. The expectations from the latter were quite high, but the film didn’t do well.

Student Of The Year 2 was helmed by Punit Malhotra and also starred Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. SOTY 2 also had Tiger Shroff flaunting his high-octane action stunts, yet, the film didn’t do well. Now, the actor has shared the reason why he thinks the film didn’t do well.

In a group interaction, the Heropanti actor said, “I got a lot of feedback from my fans as well, saying, ‘We used to see you as this one-man army take down machines single-handedly and here you’re getting beaten up in college, we couldn’t digest that.’ I guess it’s my fault and my failure to not do it convincingly.”

About his action scenes in the upcoming film Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff said, “It’s man vs man, man vs machines and man vs nature, quite literally. I’m fighting helicopters and tanks. All the action that is seen in the trailer is all live. Very little vfx has been used in this film. I give all the credit to Ahmed sir and Sajid (Nadiadwala) sir.”

Baaghi 3 also features a special dance number by Disha Patani. The film is slated to hit the screens this Friday.

