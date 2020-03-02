Yami Gautam Receives Backlash For Refusing Traditional ‘Gamosa’ In Guwahati, Has THIS To Say In ‘Defense’

Yami Gautam received a severe backlash recently when a video of her from the Guwahati airport went viral. In the video, she was seen refusing a fan when he offered her a gamosa. The actress has now clarified her behaviour in a tweet and below is what she has to say.

For the unversed gamosa is an Assamese scarf offered as a token of respect to the guest. In the video shared by a local, Yami can be seen refraining from the boy trying to put the scarf on her. The actress in her statement now has said that she did it in self-defence and her motive was not to hurt anyone.

She wrote, “My reaction was simply self-defence. As a woman,if I am uncomfortable with anyone getting too close to me, I or any other girl has every right to express it. I Dint’ intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments but it’s very important to voice out a behaviour, inappropriate in any manner.”

My reaction was simply self defense. As a woman,if I am uncomfortable with anyone getting too close to me, I or any other girl has every right to express it. I Dint’ intend to hurt anyone's sentiments but it's very important to voice out a behavior, inappropriate in any manner https://t.co/sUc4GPxfWv — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) March 1, 2020

In her next tweet, she shared her happiness of visiting the beautiful state and how it has been welcoming for her every time. She wrote, “This is my third visit to Assam. I have always expressed my love for Assamese culture & people. It’s insensitive to react to a single-sided story & spread hate. I am present here, in this beautiful state for an important event & shall always keep coming back. Peace & Respect.”

This is my third visit to Assam.I have always expressed my love towards Assamese culture & people. It’s insensitive to react to a single-sided story & spread hate. I am present here, in this beautiful state for an important event & shall always keep coming back .Peace & Respect — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) March 1, 2020

Yami was last seen in Bala alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. The actress was appreciated for her character.

