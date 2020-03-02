Sooryavanshi BEST Memes: Though Akshay Kumar Unites With Ajay Devgn & Ranveer Singh, Memers Will Continue To Meme

Sooryavanshi Trailer Memes: Bollywood fans have been waiting for Sooryavanshi film ever since everyone saw Akshay Kumar’s surprise guest appearance in Simmba. The much-awaited trailer of the upcoming action-drama finally released today and it has received a roaring response on social media.

Sooryavanshi trailer was released today at a big event in Mumbai which was attended by Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty & Karan Johar.

Just watching Akshay Kumar doing some hardcore action was enough but Rohit Shetty has much more than that to offer. Apart from some breathtaking action sequences, the trailer promises a lot of drama, heroism, emotions, patriotism, and dialoguebaazi. And he has topped everything with eye-popping cameos from Singham and Simmba played by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

The 4-minute trailer of Sooryavanshi is a full package on its own and is going to create mass hysteria when the film releases in cinemas.

Meanwhile, the Sooryavanshi trailer has caught the attention of memers. A lot of memes are trending on social media which take hilarious take on the scenes of the film. From Akshay’s dialogues to Rohit’s cop trinity, memers seem to be having fun on almost everything about the trailer.

#Sooryavanshi

*When whole class copied the assignment of a topper and teacher noticed that*

Teacher: Kiska copy krkk likha

Me: Sir maine khud kiya hai ye

Teacher: pic.twitter.com/uZhjAMVPLY — Ashutosh Singh (@ashusarcastic) March 2, 2020

My Parents when I ask them about relatives.#Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/sxAkN5Yxm6 — P A L L A B🇮🇳🎭 (@Pallab5an7si) March 2, 2020

Leaked news from sources-

Ajay Devgan will represent India in Avengers 5.#sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/YpnOSX9hRm — Makarand Shinde (@MakarandShind16) March 2, 2020

#Sooryavanshi When there is power cut in school

Backbenchers – pic.twitter.com/zLUbbBKE7R — Kartik Patadia (@KartikPatadia69) March 2, 2020

No one: Rohit Shetty: There was an idea, to bring together a group of remarkable people.. pic.twitter.com/x2jmHjQWxI — Bollywood Memers (@BollywoodMemers) March 2, 2020

Meanwhile, a video was shared by YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani in which has shown how Ranveer came 40 minutes late at the event and jokingly blamed it on Deepika Padukone. He came running inside and after being scolded by Akshay Kumar, he said it was his wife Deepika who made him arrive late. He also blamed the Mumbai traffic and metro construction for the delay.

