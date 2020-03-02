Thappad Box Office Day 4 Advance Booking: The ‘Monday’ Is ‘Blue’ For This Taapsee Pannu Starrer

Thappad Box Office: After a low start at the Box Office, Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad showed decent trending in the weekend. The film showed reasonable jumps on Saturday and Sunday which was quite a sigh of relief.

However, it’s important for the film to remain rock steady even on weekdays and going by the advance booking trends of Monday, it doesn’t seem to be really in a safe zone. All the major cities which were performing well on Saturday and Sunday have come down heavily. Even Delhi which has been one of the best performing cities has shown a drop in footfalls.

Let’s have a look at how the major cities are performing:

Mumbai

It’s just the 4th day of Thappad‘s release but the film is already recording less than 5% healthy shows. This is not a good sign and hints ‘Red Flag’ for the upcoming days.

Delhi

Delhi is no better as there are less than 5% shows which are expected to go housefull. The film is expected to show some gains in spot bookings here because the weekend trend has been good here.

Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad & Kolkata

All these cities have shown a dead drop today as far as the housefull and filling fast shows are concerned. There’s hardly any good show in these cities and that makes us keep our fingers crossed for Monday.

Overall, after a weekend of 14.66 crores, Thappad should get at least 2.5 crores Monday and aim for a 24-25 crores first week. Anything less than it will be pretty average.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!