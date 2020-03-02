Disha Patani Joins John Abraham & Aditya Roy Kapur For Ek Villain 2; Film To Release On THIS Date?

Ever since Mohit Suri announced a sequel to his much loved Ek Villain, titled Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur playing the villains, fans just can’t contain their excitement. Now, giving out yet another interesting casting detail, filmmaker Mohit Suri has confirmed to rope in Disha Patani as the film’s leading lady alongside John and Aditya.

While fans were in love with Disha and Aditya’s chemistry in the recently released Malang, which too was directed by Suri, it certainly will be interesting to see the dynamics between the trio. Opening up about what made him sign Disha in yet another high octane action film, Mohit has revealed to Mumbai Mirror saying, “Disha is the first heroine who walked up to me and said, ‘I want to do more action, beat up people, perform stunts… kick some butt. Just the way boys do it in your films. I want to be the hero’. That’s when I asked her if she would do the Ek Villain sequel and she was game.”

It is no secret now that Ek Villain 2 is rumoured to have two leading ladies. While Mohit has confirmed Disha to be one of them, it will be interesting to see who is roped in as the second lead. Meanwhile, a certain source has revealed to the publication that Disha is in fact paired opposite John and not Aditya. Revealing the reason behind the casting coup, the source further said, “The makers are trying to give the film a different twist by pairing them, considering she was opposite Aditya in their last film. Disha will be seen doing some heavy-duty stunts as well. The hunt for a second leading lady is still on.”

What’s even more interesting is that the film will go on the floor later this year and is being reported to release on the 8th of January 2021.

