The previous week of Days of our Lives saw Paul and Andrew finally tying the knot, Rachel telling Marlena that she saw Johnny with a gun the night of EJ’s shooting and Johnny getting arrested for it. Xander and Sarah kept arguing while the former came to an understanding with half-brother Philip.

The drama is about to escalate with plotting, secrets, accusations and just a lot of major tension on the way. Here’s what the fans can expect from the June 30, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around residents of Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 30, 2025

The first episode of the week features EJ insisting Johnny is innocent. Even though Jada came over to arrest Johnny for apparently shooting his father, EJ is saying by his side and claiming he is innocent. EJ is adamant that his son did not shoot him. Will he be able to protect Johnny or is EJ helpless?

On the other hand, Rafe gets angry with Jada. He was not impressed with how Jada handles this whole situation. Rafe thought she would take care of this situation in a better and more professional way but she simply arrested Johnny as the police commissioner. Will she explain her choice to Rafe?

Meanwhile, Chanel rips into Paulina. What has her mother done to deserve such treatment? Is this related to Johnny’s arrest? After all, Paulina is the mayor of Salem and it could possibly have been her decision to go ahead with the arrest. How exactly will this mother and daughter confrontation go?

Elsewhere, Marlena and Roman share their concerns. It’s a grave situation and it’s not easy seeing their grandson going through this. What will the two do to ensure nothing major happens to Johnny? Will they join hands to do the same? Or will they trust the authorities to go easy on Johnny instead?

And lastly, Gabi and Ari enjoy a sweet mother and daughter moment. With all this drama going on, there is also a moment of reprieve with Gabi and Arianna finally sharing a sweet moment. Ever since Ari came back to town, things have been chaotic for the mother and the daughter’s relationship.

She left her room without informing Gabi which left her scared. This also led to a major disagreement between the two. They have been trying to come to a common ground and it seems like this happy moment might just heal some of the wounds of their fighting. Stay tuned to know more details.

