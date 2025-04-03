Days of Our Lives has been brimming with drama, and one of the major points has been Johnny finding out that his father, EJ, r*ped his mother, Sami, years ago, which is how he was conceived. The truth is brutal, and Johnny is left heartbroken, angry, and disgusted, so he rushes to confront EJ. He slaps his father for being a monster and attempting this.

This dark truth has also ruined their father-son relationship and broken it beyond repair. In the aftermath, Johnny is firm that he will not forgive this, but EJ is desperate and is doing what he can to fix things. Carson Boatman, who plays Johnny, and Dan Feuerriegel, who plays EJ, shed light on this arc.

Days Of Our Lives: Carson Boatman & Dan Feuerriegel On Johnny & EJ’s Fractured Equation

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the two actors spoke about the storyline and their thoughts on it. “As far as Johnny’s concerned, he has had every conversation he ever needs to have with his dad. He doesn’t see a reason to be involved with him any longer after discovering this horrible, heinous act he committed against his mother,” Carson said about his role.

The Days of Our Lives star added that forgiveness is not on the character’s agenda at this point. On the other hand, EJ has been adamant about making things right with his son. “What kind of a father wouldn’t be that way?” Dan Feuerriegel asked. He pointed out that if EJ didn’t care about Johnny, he would have walked away after the confrontation, but he has been trying to resolve the issue.

He added, “We all know that EJ is determined to get his way. He’s going to do everything he possibly can to get his son back.” During an episode, EJ tried to explain his side to Johnny, and even though the latter heard his dad for a couple of minutes, he later told him off and refused to return to living in the DiMera house. As per Dan, EJ does not have a set plan for this.

“For the most part, I think EJ is flying by the seat of his pants,” he felt. Even though EJ is known for his cunning behavior and plotting, this is the one situation he has no plans for. “I’m sure he has got a little bit of a game plan, not necessarily with Johnny, but with the other characters,” Dan pointed and said this is why he went on to confront others for revealing this secret.

Dan Feuerriegel further expressed, “There’s really nothing that he can do or say except to go and attack the people that told Johnny this secret and maybe prevent something more from getting out,” referring to EJ’s mindset and his “weird revenge campaign.. He concluded that EJ is “taking his medicine and he’s taking his accountability” for the past but knows other people revealed this.

For more such stories, check out TV updates

Must Read: How Much Is Sylvester Stallone Paid For Tulsa King? Here’s What Report Reveals

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News