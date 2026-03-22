Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2 is rewriting history at the Indian box office. Among Bollywood films, it has already broken several records in the first three days, and now, on the first Sunday, it is all set to pull off the highest-ever collection. Surpassing its own record of day 3 advance booking, the film has set a new benchmark with day 4 pre-sales, which also paves the way for the second biggest Sunday of all time in India. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Dhurandhar sequel is running riot at ticket windows. Released on Thursday (March 19), it benefited from the Gudi Padwa/Ugadi and Eid holidays, setting new records for advance bookings and collections. Now, on the first Sunday, it targets new milestones. Considering the hype on the ground, new shows have been added across the country, bringing the total to over 21,000, which is impressive.

Dhurandhar 2 registers historic advance booking for day 4

It has been learned that Dhurandhar 2 has witnessed a mind-numbing advance booking for the first Sunday. It has sold tickets worth 86.14 crore gross at the Indian box office for day 4, which equals a net collection of 73 crore. Yes, you read that right! The magnum opus has amassed over 70 crore net through pre-sales alone, indicating an explosion.

Day 4 collection prediction

Coming off a historic Eid holiday, Dhurandhar 2 targets an earth-shattering Sunday. Backed by unbelievable pre-sales and expected strong over-the-counter ticket sales, the biggie targets day 4 in the range of 110-115 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. Since tomorrow is a working Monday, the occupancy in the night shows will take a hit. Otherwise, we might have witnessed a day above 120 crore net.

2nd biggest Sunday on the cards!

With an expected 110-115 crore net on day 4, the Ranveer Singh starrer eyes the second-biggest Sunday of all time at the Indian box office. It is likely to overtake RRR’s 102.3 crore net to claim the second spot. Pushpa 2 will remain unbeaten with 141.05 crore.

Take a look at the top Sundays at the Indian box office (net):

Pushpa 2 – 141.05 crore RRR – 102.3 crore Baahubali 2 – 93 crore KGF Chapter 2 – 91.75 crore

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