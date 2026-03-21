Ranveer Singh was struggling in the post-COVID era, but with Dhurandhar, his fortunes have completely turned around. Yes, his Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was successful at the worldwide box office, but it was Dhurandhar that brought him back in the number game. With a single film, he grossed over 1300 crore. Now, with Dhurandhar 2, he has crossed the 2000 crore milestone globally in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Dhurandhar 2 helps Ranveer Singh cross the 2000 crore milestone globally!

In the post-COVID era, the Dhurandhar sequel is Ranveer’s sixth theatrical release. It started with 83, which grossed 184.36 crore. It was followed by Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which earned just 24.1 crore gross globally. His Cirkus did a business of just 39.6 crore gross. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani grossed 348.89 crore. It was followed by Dhurandhar, which stunned everyone by raking in a whopping 1354.84 crore gross.

Overall, before Dhurandhar 2’s release, Ranveer Singh grossed 1951.79 crore at the worldwide box office through his post-COVID films. So, he needed another 48.21 crore to reach the 2000 crore milestone. Now, with Dhurandhar 2 hitting a triple century in just 2 days, Ranveer has comfortably crossed the 2000 crore milestone in the post-COVID era.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of Ranveer’s post-COVID releases:

83 – 184.36 crore

Jayeshbhai Jordaar – 24.1 crore

Cirkus – 39.6 crore

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 348.89 crore

Dhurandhar – 1354.84 crore

Dhurandhar 2 – 335.3 crore (2 days)

Total – 2287.09 crore

Ranveer targets the 3000 crore milestone next

Considering the immense potential, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to gross 1500 crore worldwide. In this case, Ranveer Singh is all set to cross the 3000 crore milestone in the post-COVID era. With the film enjoying highly positive word of mouth, it’ll be interesting to see how fast the actor reaches the 3000 crore mark.

More about the film

The Bollywood spy action thriller is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of B62 Studios and Jio Studios. It also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

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