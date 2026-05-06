In the world of box office records, sometimes a few lakhs can make the difference. While Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar have been celebrating the monstrous collections of Dhurandhar 2, there is a tiny milestone that has been missed by the film. It has failed to cross one of the biggest streaks of Indian Cinema at the box office that was ruled by Dhurandhar and is still ruled by the prequel!

When the first part of the spy thriller franchise was released, no one imagined that it would have such an incredible and consistent run at the box office! The film held a staggering record of collecting 1 crore or more for 49 consecutive days. However, the sequel has surrendered to this record just three days before!

Dhurandhar 2 needed to establish its absolute supremacy over Dhurandhar‘s 1+ crore days with 50 consecutive days of 1+ crore collection. However, it surrendered at the box office on the 47th day, the 7th Monday, with a collection of only 50 lakh!

This marks the first dip of the film ever since its release as well. dipped below the 1 crore mark. It needed to grind for three more days to match Dhurandhar’s winning streak at the box office! The entry of new releases and a natural reduction in screen count finally took their toll, and Aditya Dhar‘s biggie missed the record by surrendering below the 1 crore mark on the 47th day.

However, this is just a tiny milestone that was missed, and this does not take away from the celebration and the achievements Dhurandhar 2 has already nailed at the box office. It is currently the second-highest-grossing film of Indian Cinema with a net collection of 1176.23 crore, settling below Pushpa 2’s 1265.97 crore!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Record: Ranveer Singh Delivers The Only Franchise Of Hindi Cinema To Turn HGOTY With All Installments!

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