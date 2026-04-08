Ranveer Singh is currently breathing fire, and no, we aren’t talking about the big screen! While Dhurandhar 2 is dancing at the box office, Dhurandhar is refusing to surrender with its digital innings on Netflix. The film has officially hit its 10th week on the OTT platform, and the numbers are nothing short of an explosion. Ranveer Singh is not just ruling Lyari; he is now sitting on Netflix’s throne as well!

Ranveer Singh Hits 101 Million Viewing Hours!

The spy thriller has officially entered the 100 million club, ruling the Netflix throne with a staggering 101.2 million viewing hours! The film continues to trend in the Top 10 across 6 countries, including Mauritius, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Pakistan.

Dhurandhar Week 10 OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix, from March 29 to April 5, 2026, Dhurandhar, in its tenth week of streaming, garnered a viewership of 1.8 million views on Netflix against 6.1 million viewing hours. With 31.1 million views, the spy thriller has successfully climbed the ladder to become the 5th most-viewed Indian film in the history of Netflix, outperforming massive blockbusters like Crew, Fighter, and Maharaja.

Check out the top 10 most-viewed Indian films on Netflix. These films arrived on the platform after ending their theatrical run.

RRR (Hindi): 45.05 million Jawan: 33.7 million Animal: 31.4 million Gangubai Kathiawadi: 31.14 million Dhurandhar: 31.1 million Laapataa Ladies: 31.1 million Lucky Bhaskar: 29.5 million Crew: 28.8 million Maharaja: 28.1 million Fighter: 27.8 million

Ranveer Singh‘s spy thriller is the only Indian film to find a spot in the category of the top 10 non-English films on Netflix, for 10 consecutive weeks, and this is a milestone that will be too hard to break!

Dhurandhar OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the 10-week viewership of the spy drama, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 7.6 million views | 21.6 million viewing hours | Rank 1

Week 2: 8.2 million views | 28.1 million viewing hours | Rank 1

Week 3: 2.9 million views | 9.9 million viewing hours | Rank 5

Week 4: 2 million views | 6.7 million viewing hours | Rank 8

Week 5: 1.3 million views | 4.5 million viewing hours | Rank 9

Week 6: 1 million views | 3.6 million viewing hours | Rank 9

Week 7: 1 million views | 3.4 million viewing hours | Rank 7

Week 8: 2.3 million views | 7.9 million viewing hours | Rank 3

Week 9: 3 million views | 10.2 million viewing hours | Rank 4

Week 10: 1.8 million views | 6.1 million viewing hours | Rank 10

Total: 31.1 million views | 101.2 million viewing hours

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

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For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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