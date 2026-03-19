Dhurandhar 2 has hit the silver screen on March 19 officially, and if the early morning vibes are anything to go by, we are looking at a historical tsunami. While most films struggle to wake up the audiences for early morning shows, Ranveer Singh’s revenga saga has witnessed a frenzy that is rarely seen in the post-pandemic era. He is the new spy in town, ruling the box office like no one else!

According to the morning trends, the film has managed to rake in approximately 17 crore net from the morning shows till 11 AM. This is a staggering number considering it’s a working Thursday, with Navratra and Gudi Padwa celebrations and pujas in order! The occupancy for the morning shows is yet to arrive, but the numbers are unbelievable!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 1 Surpasses Pathaan!

Along with the paid previews and the early morning numbers, the total net collection of Dhurandhar 2 already stands at a massive 61 crore till 11 AM. This number is celebratory as it surpasses Pathaan – the biggest spy thriller opener in the history of Indian Cinema!

Ranveer Singh VS Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan held the crown for the biggest opening in the spy-thriller genre with 57 crore. However, Ranveer Singh has already surpassed this number with the morning shows themselves. Evening and night shows are surely bringing destruction as Ranveer Singh will officially sit on the throne of some of the biggest opening records of Indian Cinema!

Check out the top 10 openings for a spy thriller in Bollywood (India Net Collections).

Dhurandhar 2: 61 crore* (including 44 crore paid-previews) Pathaan: 57 crore War: 53.35 crore War 2: 52.5 crore Tiger 3: 44.5 crore Tiger Zinda Hai: 34.1 crore Ek Tha Tiger: 32.92 crore Dhurandhar: 28.6 crore Bang Bang: 27.54 crore Holiday: 12 crore

* denotes estimated numbers

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: With 2.4 Million, Ranveer Singh Closes BMS Pre-Sales On Day 0 As The Biggest In The History Of Hindi Cinema!

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