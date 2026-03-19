The tsunami has officially arrived, and its name is Ranveer Singh! If you thought the buzz for Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge was just social media chatter, the closing reports from BookMyShow on Day 0, as the film arrived in the theaters for paid previews, are phenomenal. In fact, phenomenal might be underwhelming, as Ranveer Singh delivered the biggest ticket pre-sales of Hindi Cinema!

The Padmaavat actor hit the God Tier level of box office pull at the ticket window as the spy thriller sequel closed its BMS pre-sales with a massive 2.41 million tickets sold in advance. To put this in perspective, this does not just hint at a huge opening day at the box office; it also suggests that the film will be a rampage of sorts when it comes to record books!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office BMS Pre-Sales

Dhurandhar 2 is the first Hindi film to register 2 million+ ticket sales in advance on BMS and the third Indian film to do so after Pushpa 2, and Coolie. Ranveer Singh has outperformed the previous best for Hindi Cinema by a massive margin of nearly 46%. Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan registered a ticket pre-sales of 1.65 million!

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is also the third Hindi film to record 1 million+ ticket pre-sales on BMS after Jawan and Animal, but it has overruled both with a huge margin. This definitely sets high expectations for the film to perform exceptionally well on the opening weekend!

Check out the top 10 BMS pre-sales of Indian films on the ticket booking app.

Pushpa 2: 3 Million Coolie: 2: 2.52 Million Dhurandhar 2: 2.41 Million Leo: 2.28 Million Kalki 2898 AD: 1.72 Million Salaar: 1.66 Million Jawan: 1.65 Million L2: Empuraan: 1.33 Million Devara: 1.31 Million Animal: 1.26 Million

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Becomes First Bollywood Film To Record 200 Crore Pre-Sales For The Opening Weekend

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