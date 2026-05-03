Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan, has emerged as a true pan-India blockbuster at the Indian box office, with its grand success not limited to the traditional Hindi market. Going beyond the Hindi market, the film did extraordinary business in South Indian states, fetching record-breaking numbers. Specifically talking about Kerala, it is dominating the charts among Bollywood films by a big margin.

Part 1 was a big success in Kerala

After a slow start, the first installment proved a surprising success in Kerala. It clearly displayed the power of good content, irrespective of the language barrier. It surpassed Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (5.6 crore gross) to conclude as the fourth-highest-grossing Bollywood film during its original run, scoring a solid 8.71 crore gross.

Dhurandhar 2 rules the charts among Bollywood films

Due to the goodwill and the predecessor’s unexpected success, Dhurandhar 2 had strong pre-release buzz. As expected, it had a good start, and with favorable word of mouth, the film went on to fetch big numbers at the box office. As per the latest update, it has earned an estimated 19.46 crore gross in Kerala in 45 days.

With 19.46 crore gross, Dhurandhar 2 is ruling the list of top Bollywood grossers in Kerala. The second position is held by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (13.4 crore gross). A comparison between the two films shows that the Dhurandhar sequel is ahead of Jawan by 45.22%, indicating clear dominance.

Take a look at the top Bollywood grossers in Kerala:

Dhurandhar 2 – 19.46 crore (45 days) Jawan – 13.4 crore Pathaan – 13.1 crore Dangal – 10.2 crore Dhurandhar – 8.71 crore

More about the film

The spy action thriller is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of B62 Studios and Jio Studios. It also stars Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor in key roles. It was theatrically released on March 19, 2026. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 225 crore (including P&A).

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