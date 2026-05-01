Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has had an all-time blockbuster run so far, and now, with more films occupying theaters, it has entered the final stage of its theatrical run. Yesterday (April 30), the film wrapped up its sixth week with a mind-blowing collection at the worldwide box office. In the meantime, it is on its way to achieving a major milestone in India with its Hindi collections. Keep reading for a detailed report!

All set to inaugurate the 1100 crore club in Hindi

On the sixth Thursday, day 43, the Bollywood spy action thriller scored an estimated 1.05 crore, pushing its overall Hindi collection to 1096.39 crore net at the Indian box office. With this, it needs 3.61 crore more to reach the 1100 crore milestone, which will be easily achieved. So, it is all set to become the first Hindi film to enter the 1100 crore club in India.

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 43 days?

As per the latest collection update, Dhurandhar 2 has earned 1172.08 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. It equals a gross collection of 1383.05 crore. Overseas, it has earned 440 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 43-day worldwide box office collection stands at a staggering 1823.05 crore gross. With not much fuel in the tank, the film is heading for a lifetime collection of around 1830 crore gross or slightly higher.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 1172.08 crore

India gross – 1383.05 crore

Overseas gross – 440 crore

Worldwide gross – 1823.05 crore

Box office verdict

Dhurandhar 2 was reportedly made on a budget of 225 crore. Against this cost, the film has earned 1172.08 crore net. So, in 43 days, it has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 947.08 crore. Calculated further, it equals a mammoth 420.92% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super duper hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 225 crore

India net collection – 1172.08 crore

ROI – 947.08 crore

ROI% – 420.92%

Verdict – Super Duper Hit

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