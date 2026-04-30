When we talk about box office monsters, usually names like Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, and Aamir Khan usually dominate the conversation. However, the storm created by Dhurandhar 2 has shifted the entire conversation around Ranveer Singh and the records he has broken with two back-to-back blockbusters at the box office. With his spy thriller franchise, the superstar has carved out a historic milestone that makes him the only actor in the history of Indian cinema to do so!

Ranveer Singh’s Box Office Record

While many actors dream of having one film in the Top 5 highest-grossing Indian films globally, Ranveer Singh has gone ahead and occupied not one but two spots with both films of his spy thriller franchise ruling the list!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office

With Dhurandhar 2 delivering a massive 1819.04 crore and the first installment, Dhurandhar, standing tall at 1354.84 crore, Ranveer is the only Indian actor to have two films in the Top 5. Not even the Khans or the Pan-India superstars have managed to hold two positions within the top five slots!

Talking about the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films globally, while Ranveer holds two spots, Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas also hold two spots each in the top 10 list. However, Aamir Khan rules this list at the number 1 spot! Ranveer Singh, in the longer run, has to settle at number 2 as Dhurandhar 2 is still almost 200 crore away from Dangal!

Check out the highest-grossing films of the Indian Cinema globally (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Dangal: 2059.04 crore Dhurandhar 2: 1819.04 crore Baahubali 2: 1800 crore Pushpa 2: 1727.23 crore Dhurandhar: 1354.84 crore RRR: 1275.51 crore KGF: Chapter 2: 1228.59 crore Jawan: 1163.82 crore Pathaan: 1069.85 crore Kalki 2898 AD: 1054.67 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Hindi Box Office: Can Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Create History By Entering 1100 Crore Club?

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