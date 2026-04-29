Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt led Dhurandhar 2 is close to concluding six weeks in theatres. Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller refuses to slow down, despite new competition. It is inches away from entering the 1100 crore club in the Hindi version. Scroll below for the detailed day 41 report!

How much has Dhurandhar 2 earned in the Hindi belt?

According to estimates, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has earned 1094.39 crore net in the Hindi version in 41 days. On the sixth Tuesday, it enjoyed a 25% jump, bringing in 1.25 crore to the kitty. It is enjoying a never-before-seen run for a Bollywood film, which is still also minting moolah in other languages.

The spy action thriller sequel needs 5.61 crore more in the kitty to enter the 1100 crore club and create history for Hindi cinema. The screen count may further reduce due to the arrival of Ek Din and Raja Shivaji this Friday, May 1, 2026. But even if Ranveer Singh starrer maintains a 1 crore+ daily streak, that milestone could be swifty unlocked during the seventh weekend. Fingers crossed!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection (All Languages)

Aditya Dhar‘s film has wrapped up its run in the Malayalam language, but is still adding footfalls in the remaining 3 versions – Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The total collections in India across all languages stand at 1169.98 crore net. Made on a budget of 225 crore, Dhurandhar 2 has registered profits of a whopping 419% so far.

Take a look at the all languages vs Hindi breakdown at the Indian box office (net earnings):

Week 1: 690 crore VS 649 crore (8-day, including paid previews)

Week 2: 271 crore VS 251 crore

Week 3: 120 crore VS 109 crore

Week 4: 58 crore VS 56 crore

Week 5: 20.63 crore VS 19.54 crore

Day 37: 1.6 crore VS 1.5 crore

Day 38: 3 crore VS 2.85 crore

Day 39: 3.4 crore VS 3.25 crore

Day 40: 1.05 crore VS 1 crore

Day 41: 1.3 crore VS 1.25 crore

Total: 1156.53 crore VS 1094.39 crore

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 41 Summary

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 1169.98 crore

India gross: 1380.57 crore

ROI: 419%

Overseas gross: 424.75 crore

Worldwide gross: 1805.32 crore

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

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