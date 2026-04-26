Aditya Dhar is on the verge of scripting history. The director who turned tables for mid-budget action films with Uri: The Surgical Strike is now inching towards the biggest milestone of his career. With the humongous success of the Dhurandhar franchise, the director is just a whisker away from entering the 3500 crore club globally! The heavy lifting for this massive total has been done by his spy thriller.

Dhurandhar 2 is working overtime at the ticket windows, already having registered a huge worldwide gross of 1793.25 crore. When combined with the first installment’s lifetime collection of 1354.84 crore gross collection worldwide, the franchise alone stands at a monumental gross collection of 3148.09 crore worldwide.

Aditya Dhar Box Office

While the Dhurandhar franchise has provided the major growth, let us not forget where it all began. Aditya Dhar‘s debut, Uri: The Surgical Strike, also needs to be celebrated for contributing a solid worldwide gross collection of 335.99 crore to his career total.

Only An Inch Away

The 3500 crore will be the biggest milestone of the director’s career, and currently, his career total with three films stands at 3484.08 crore. Clearly, he is only 15.92 crore away from hitting the 3500 crore mark globally, and looking at Dhurandhar 2’s pace, this number seems just around the corner!

Once this figure is crossed, Aditya Dhar will probably be one of the highest-grossing directors of Indian Cinema. It would be interesting to see what his next project is and how soon he hits the 4000 crore club at the box office, with only 4 films!

Check out the worldwide gross collection of all Aditya Dhar’s films at the box office.

Uri: The Surgical Strike: 335.99 crore

Dhurandhar: 1354.84 crore

Dhurandhar 2: 1793.25 crore

Total: 3484.08 crore

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar + Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar Become The Highest Grossing Actor-Director Duo Of Indian Cinema!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News