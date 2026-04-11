In the world of the Indian Box Office, the battle for supremacy is not just about who enters the 1000-crore club first, but it is also about the Return on Investment. Profit is the exact parameter that decides the success of a film in true terms. Ranveer Singh’s explosive Dhurandhar franchise has left everyone surprised with its success. With two installments, the film has officially surpassed the Profit of the Pushpa franchise!

Pushpa Franchise Box Office

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is a brand that needs no introduction. However, the scale of the franchise grew exponentially with the second installment. Pushpa: The Rise was mounted on a budget of 150 crore, and it raked in a net collection of 267.5 crore in India.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2: The Rule was an expensive Indian film with a massive 500 crore budget. It lived up to the hype, collecting 1265.97 crore. Combining the two installments, the budget of the franchise was 650 crore, and it earned a net profit of 883.47 crore. However, the Dhurandhar franchise, with both installments roaring at the box office, earned much higher!

In total, the Pushpa franchise registered 135.9% return on investment. However, Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller franchise earned 151% higher return on investment. If Pushpa is about force and scale, the Dhurandhar franchise is a masterclass in box office efficiency.

Dhurandhar (Part 1) is mounted on a budget of 225 crore, and it collected 894.49 crore, yielding a profit of 669.49 crore with 297.5% ROI. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 kept the budget steady at 225 crore, and the sequel exploded at 1088.25 crore in 25 days, resulting in a massive 863 crore profit and 383.6% ROI.

Dhurandhar Franchise Summary

Dhurandhar franchise in total earned 1982.74 crore, churning out 340.6% return on investment.

Check out the breakdown of the franchise!

Combined Budget: 450 crore

Total Collection: 1982.74 crore

Net Profit: 1532.74 crore

Profit: 863 crore

ROI%: 340.6%

Pushpa VS Dhurandhar: Who Wins The Profit Game?

While the Pushpa franchise has collected a respectable 1,533 crore, the Dhurandhar franchise has not only earned more in total with a net collection of 1,982.74 crore but it did so with 200 crore less in production costs. Clearly, it is a landslide win for Ranveer Singh!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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