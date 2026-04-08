Ranveer Singh led Dhurandhar 2 is now gradually slowing down after a blockbuster two-week run. The spy-action thriller sequel is the highest-grossing Bollywood film in history and is setting new benchmarks with every passing day. Unfortunately, Aditya Dhar‘s directorial may finally break its double-digit streak today. Scroll below for the day 21 prediction!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 21 Advance Booking

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar 2 has registered advance booking worth 3.65 crore net, which is about 4.3 crore gross (excluding blocked seats). It witnessed a 22% drop in the last 24 hours, which is an excellent hold amid the mid-week blues. The trends are impressive, given the strong word of mouth and the absence of new releases in Bollywood.

Around 1.57 lakh tickets have been sold across the nation from 12,500 shows. The average ticket prices have now dropped to Rs 265, which is bringing in steady footfalls to the ticket windows. Dhurandhar: The Revenge will enjoy a freeway for another week before the arrival of Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla, starting April 16, 2026.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 21 Prediction

Going by the current trends, Ranveer Singh starrer is eyeing a third Wednesday of 9.6 crore net in all languages. This would include a predicted 9 crore in Hindi, while the remaining will be combined earnings from the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam belts. Unfortunately, the daily double-digit streak may finally break after 20 days, but the run has been glorious nonetheless.

With that, Dhurandhar 2 will miss securing a spot among the top 3 highest third Wednesday collections in all languages in India. However, it will definitely rank among the top 5.

Check out the highest third Wednesday collection of all time in Indian cinema (net):

Dhurandhar: 20.90 crore Pushpa 2: 19.5 crore Baahubali 2: 12 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Box Office Day 19: Enters 400 Crore Club, Ranveer Singh’s Film Is 3rd Highest Indian Grosser Post-COVID!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News