Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun starrer Dhurandhar 2 is now in the 1600 crore club at the worldwide box office. It is now the 4th highest-grossing Indian film of all time. But how is it performing compared to Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa 2? Scroll below for a detailed 19-day breakdown!

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 19

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar: The Revenge amassed 1641.36 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 19 days. This includes 1052 crore net, which is about 1241.36 crore gross from the domestic market. The remaining 400 crore gross comes from international circuits such as North America, the UK, and Canada, among others.

Aditya Dhar’s directorial is now heading to hit the 400 crore milestone overseas. New heights will be achieved as very limited Bollywood films have entered the coveted club during the first phase of their box office run.

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Summary (19 days)

India net: 1052 crore

India gross: 1241.36 crore

Overseas gross: 400 crore

Worldwide gross: 1641.36 crore

Dhurandhar: The Revenge vs Pushpa 2 Worldwide Comparison

Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa 2 is the third highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. It concluded its global journey at 1785.84 crore gross. In 19 days of its run, Sukumar’s directorial had accumulated 1570.92 crore gross.

In comparison, Aditya Dhar‘s directorial is leading with earnings of 68 crore+. It needs another 146.48 crore to beat its rival and emerge as the 3rd highest Indian grosser globally. The spy action thriller may take some time, but it is sure to achieve the milestone.

Here’s the detailed week-wise box office breakdown (worldwide gross earnings):

Dhurandhar 2 vs Pushpa 2

Week 1: 1088.20 crore vs 1085.77 crore

vs Week 2: 424.78 crore vs 373.19 crore

vs Weekend 3: 109.4 crore vs 86.14 crore

vs Day 19: 18.98 crore vs 25.81 crore

Total: 1641.36 crore vs 1570.92 crores

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