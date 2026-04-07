Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal led Dhurandhar 2 has crossed the 1050 crore milestone at the Indian box office. The spy action thriller sequel is now inches away from surpassing the profits of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. Scroll below for a detailed day 19 report.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19

According to estimates, Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected 11 crore across all languages on day 19. It witnessed a 51% drop compared to 22.5 crore garnered on the last Friday. Unfortunately, Aditya Dhar‘s directorial could not enter the top 3 highest third Friday collections in Hindi cinema, as Baahubali 2 holds the last spot with 14 crore in earnings.

The total box office collection in India stands at 1052 crore net, across the five languages (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam). Including GST, the gross total stands at 1241.36 crore.

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Week 2: 271 crore

Day 16: 22.5 crore

Day 17: 26.5 crore

Day 18: 28 crore

Day 19: 11 crore (estimates)

(estimates) Total: 1052 crore

Dhurandhar 2 vs Chhaava Profits

Vicky Kaushal‘s Chhaava was made on a budget of 130 crore. It collected a whopping 615.39 crore net in its lifetime, accumulating profits of 373%.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh starrer is reportedly mounted at a cost of 225 crore. With earnings of 1052 crore, it has raked in profits of 367% so far.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Going by the calculation, Dhurandhar: The Revenge needs only 13 crore more in the kitty to beat the returns of Chhaava. That milestone will be unlocked by tomorrow.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 19 Summary

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 1052 crore

ROI: 827 crore

ROI%: 367%

India gross: 1241.36 crore

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

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