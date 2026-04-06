After the storm of Dhurandhar 2, the next big release of Bollywood is Bhooth Bangla. Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, the film brings back the horror-comedy genre, which found great success in the post-COVID era. The biggest selling point of the film is the return of Akki and Priyadarshan’s duo, and it is expected to get off to a good start at the Indian box office. With this, it has locked the biggest start for the iconic duo!

For those who don’t know, Akshay and director Priyadarshan are coming together after a long 15-year-gap. They last worked together on Khatta Meetha, which was released in 2010. Since they have delivered us many memorable comedy movies over the years, movie buffs were demanding their reunion, and now that it has finally happened, there’s genuine interest on the ground.

Bhooth Bangla to deliver the biggest opening for Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s duo

As of now, Bhooth Bangla is in a comfortable position to score much over 10 crore net on the opening day (including paid previews). With this, it is all set to clock the biggest opening for the duo of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan. Currently, Khatta Meetha is their biggest opening together with 6.86 crore net, which will be comfortably surpassed by their upcoming biggie.

In fact, it won’t be surprising if Bhooth Bangla scores more than half of Khatta Meetha’s start through paid previews alone. Through paid previews, the upcoming entertainer is expected to surpass the opening days of Garam Masala (3.02 crore), Bhagam Bhag (3.43 crore), and Bhool Bhulaiyaa (3.88 crore)

Take a look at the top openers of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s duo (net):

Khatta Meetha – 6.86 crore De Dana Dan – 6.13 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa – 3.88 crore Bhagam Bhag – 3.43 crore Garam Masala – 3.02 crore

More about the film

The upcoming horror comedy entertainer also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. It was produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Cape of Good Films and Balaji Motion Pictures. It is scheduled to release on April 17.

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Makes History By Overtaking Baahubali 2’s 781 Crore ROI

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