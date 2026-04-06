The countdown has officially begun for Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s much-anticipated horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. The trailer has finally dropped, and it’s a chaotic, entertaining ride that channels the unmistakable energy of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Scroll below for our detailed review!

Decoding the Bhoot Bangla Trailer

The 3-minute, 3-second trailer opens on an eerie note, setting the tone with a haunting introduction to the ghost Vadhusur and a centuries-old curse. The mood quickly shifts as we’re introduced to Akshay Kumar’s character, who appears to be living it up in a grand, luxurious palace. The humor kicks in almost instantly, especially through his budding on-screen romance with Wamiqa Gabbi.

The trailer also gives us glimpses of a strong supporting cast, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani, each bringing their signature comic timing to the table. However, the narrative soon spirals into chaos as the malevolent spirit makes its presence felt, unleashing a series of supernatural events that promise both thrills and laughter.

Bhoot Bangla Trailer Review

Some films thrive on nostalgia, and Bhooth Bangla seems to embrace that strength wholeheartedly. The reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan is reason enough to spark excitement, but the film goes a step further by reviving the beloved comic synergy between Akshay and actors like Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani. The addition of Tabu only heightens the anticipation.

From the cinematography to the screenplay, and even the quirky character dynamics, the trailer evokes strong echoes of the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The tone, the pacing, and the humor all feel strikingly familiar in the best way possible. If the trailer is anything to go by, audiences can expect a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and spooky fun when the film hits the big screen.

Rajpal Yadav’s signature “mandir ka ghanta,” Asrani’s mischievous smirk – Bhooth Bangla is packed with moments that instantly transport you back to the golden era of Bollywood comedy. In many ways, Priyadarshan seems to have tapped into exactly what audiences have been craving and is now serving it with a generous dose of nostalgia and madness.

At the same time, there’s a sense of cautious optimism. While the trailer promises a laughter riot, the real test will be whether the storyline can match up to the expectations it has set. If it does, this could very well mark Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited return to form in the horror-comedy space.

Vidya Balan left an unforgettable mark with her iconic portrayal of Manjulika, a benchmark that still defines the genre. This time, Tabu appears to be stepping into a similarly intriguing space in Bhooth Bangla. Given her exceptional acting prowess, there’s little doubt she will bring depth and intensity to the role, making it one of the film’s biggest highlights.

All things considered, Bhooth Bangla holds immense potential. The nostalgia, the cast, and the signature Priyadarshan touch are all in place. The only lingering question is the strength of the plot but if that lands well, the film could be a complete entertainer worth the wait.

More about Bhoot Bangla

The ensemble cast features Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Asrani Ji, and Rajesh Sharma. It is backed by Balaji Telefilms Ltd in association with Cape Of Good Films. The Bollywood horror-comedy is releasing in theatres worldwide on April 17, 2026.

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