The much-awaited moment is here! The official trailer of Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer Dacoit was unveiled a few minutes ago. I’m impressed with the action sequences and their sizzling chemistry, but unfortunately, I got lost in the chaos. Scroll below for a detailed Hindi trailer review.

Decoding the Dacoit Hindi trailer

The 2-minute, 23-second trailer offers a glimpse into the tender romance between Hari (Adivi Sesh) and Juliet (Mrunal Thakur), as they dream about their wedding and family. However, their love story takes a dark, unexpected turn, landing Hari behind bars. What follows is a gripping journey fueled by vengeance, emotional turmoil, and an unbreakable bond that endures despite the odds. As fate brings them back together for the sake of their daughter, the narrative unfolds with compelling twists and turns, leaving it uncertain who will ultimately prevail in this intense love-versus-revenge saga.

Dacoit Hindi Trailer Review

Director Shaneil Deo had me hooked for most of the 2-minute+ promo, backed by a gripping background score. The chemistry between Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur feels intense and compelling, while the visuals, especially the graphics and action sequences, stand out as a spectacle.

Anurag Kashyap’s entry, the subtle Pushpa dig, and a few standout moments do catch attention, but they don’t quite leave a lasting impact or build anticipation.

Instead, the narrative feels overcrowded. Juggling multiple emotions, sequences, and plot threads has ultimately created confusion around the storyline. While I appreciate the intent to keep key details under wraps, the execution here leaves me uncertain rather than intrigued. Hopefully, it will all make sense on April 10, 2025, as the film hits the theatres.

More about Dacoit

Dacoit: A Love Story features an ensemble cast of Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla. The romantic action thriller is jointly produced by S.S. Creations & Suniel Narang Production.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more teaser and trailer reviews!

Must Read: Toaster Trailer Review: ‘Kanjoos’ Rajkummar Rao & Sanya Malhotra Bring Back Mindless Comedy & It’s The Bollywood I’ve Missed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News