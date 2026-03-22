Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, was released amid low buzz and minimal expectations. With no major films running alongside, it had a scope to do well at the Indian box office, but unfortunately, it wrapped up its theatrical run without making any noise. After a slow start, the film never witnessed a major turnaround and concluded its run below the 10 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

The Hindi romantic drama was theatrically released on February 20. It received decent-to-mixed reviews from critics, and among the audience, it had a similar word of mouth. Due to a lack of awareness, the film had a dismal start, and since the reception was not favorable, it failed to build any momentum despite having a window to rake in good collections.

How much did Do Deewane Seher Mein earn at the Indian box office?

Do Deewane Seher Mein earned a dismal 1.25 crore on day 1 and, in its lifetime run, multiplied its opening-day collection by just over 6.5 times. As per the final collection update, the film concluded its theatrical run at just 7.98 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, it earned 9.41 crore gross.

Box office verdict of Do Deewane Seher Mein

Do Deewane Seher Mein was reportedly made at a budget of 25 crore. Against this cost, it earned only 7.98 crore net, recovering only 31.92% of the budget. It suffered a deficit of 17.02 crore or 68.08%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 25 crore

India net collection – 7.98 crore

Recovery – 31.92%

Deficit – 17.02 crore

Deficit% – 68.08%

Verdict – Flop

More about the film

The romantic drama is directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga under the banner of Bhansali Productions, Zee Studios, Rancorp Media, and Ravi Udyawar Media. It also stars Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, and Sandeepa Dhar in key roles.

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