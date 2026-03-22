Ustaad Bhagat Singh had a good start at the Indian box office thanks to Pawan Kalyan’s presence, but over the next two days, it failed to maintain that momentum. After a big drop on a regular working Friday, it was expected to see a big boost on Saturday, but shockingly, there was no major growth, and collections remained below the 10 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 3!

How much did Ustaad Bhagat Singh earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

The Telugu action drama scored an estimated 9.15 crore on its first Saturday, day 3. Compared to day 2’s 9 crore, it jumped by only 1.66%. Due to mostly unfavorable audience reactions and Dhurandhar 2’s craze in the Telugu market, the film’s run has been severely impacted, keeping collections below 10 crore. Overall, it has earned an estimated 52.9 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 62.42 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 34.75 crore

Day 2 – 9 crore

Day 3 – 9.15 crore

Total – 52.9 crore

Budget and recovery

Ustaad Bhagat Singh was reportedly made at a budget of 150 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 52.9 crore net so far, thus recovering only 35.26% of the budget. Today, on day 4, it will display some growth, but it will be extremely limited, thus closing the 4-day extended opening weekend on a disappointing note.

On weekdays, Ustaad Bhagat Singh will struggle to make respectable numbers, and Dhurandhar 2 is expected to overtake its business in the Telugu market. On the whole, hitting the 100 crore net mark looks like a big challenge for the film, hinting at a major disaster for Pawan Kalyan. So, after OG’s underperformance, it will be another setback for the Tollywood superstar.

Box office summary:

Budget – 150 crore

India net collection – 52.9 crore

Recovery – 35.27%

Deficit – 97.1 crore

Deficit% – 64.73%

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