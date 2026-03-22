All hail, Aditya Dhar! First, for delivering the biggest blockbuster in the history of Bollywood. And then, for coming up with a sequel, that’s all set to take Hindi cinema to all new heights. In only 3 days, Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as a box office success. It has also emerged as Ranveer Singh’s 2nd highest-grossing film in India. Scroll below for the day 3 update!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

According to estimates, Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected 113 crore net in all languages on day 3. It earned 102 crore net in the Hindi version alone, beating Pushpa 2 (86 crore) to score the highest single-day collection in the history of Hindi cinema. Compared to Friday’s earnings of 77 crore, it witnessed an impressive 47% jump on Saturday. That’s not it; Ranveer Singh starrer also recorded the highest Eid collection in Bollywood, surpassing Salman Khan’s Bharat (42.30 crore).

The cumulative total in India reaches an estimated 318 crore* net. Dhurandhar 2 was made on a budget of 225 crore. In only 3 days, Aditya Dhar’s production has recovered its complete budget. With returns of 93 crore already in the kitty, it has gained the success tag. A plus affair!

Here’s the estimated box office breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net earnings):

Paid previews – 43 crore

Day 1 – 85 crore

Day 2 – 77 crore

Day 3 – 113 crore

Total: 318 crore*

Now Ranveer Singh’s 2nd highest-grossing film in India!

The Bollywood spy-action thriller is enjoying a record-breaking run. It has left behind Padmaavat (300.26 crore) by a considerable margin to emerge as Ranveer Singh’s 2nd highest-grossing film in India.

Check out Ranveer Singh’s top 10 highest-grossing films in India (net collection):

Dhurandhar: 894.49 crore Dhurandhar 2: 318 crore (3 days) Padmaavat: 300.26 crore Simmba: 240.22 crore Bajirao Mastani: 184 crore Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 153.30 crore Gully Boy: 139.38 crore Ram Leela: 117.53 crore 83: 102 crore Dil Dhadakne Do: 76.88 crore

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 3 Summary

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 318 crore*

ROI: 93 crore

ROI%: 41%

India gross: 375.24 crore

Verdict: Plus

*estimates, official figures awaited.

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