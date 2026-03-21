Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha starrer The Kerala Story 2 has entered its fourth week at the Indian box office. The Hindi drama has crossed the 50 crore mark. It is now facing massive competition from Dhurandhar 2, but can Kamakhya Narayan Singh’s directorial still manage to beat Mardaani 3? Scroll below for the day 22 collection!

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Day 22 Collection

According to estimates, The Kerala Story 2 collected 11 lakh on day 22. It witnessed a slight dip from 13 lakh garnered on the previous day. There’s strong competition from Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is now dominating the ticket windows. Today is Eid holiday, a big opportunity to register some growth.

The overall box office collection in India reaches 50.90 crore net. Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s production is made on a budget of 28 crore. In 22 days, the makers have raked in returns of 22.90 crore. It must earn double the estimated investments to gain the hit verdict, which may now remain out of reach.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1 – 22.9 crore

Week 2 – 16.97 crore

Week 3 – 10.92 crore

Day 22 – 11 lakh

Total – 50.90 crore

Can it beat Mardaani 3?

Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3 concluded its box office journey as the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. It earned 52.99 crore in its lifetime. The Kerala Story 2 needs around 2.09 crore more in the kitty to beat it. The growth over the weekend will determine whether the target is achievable.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Border 2: 362.76 crore Dhurandhar 2: 205 crore (2 days) O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2: 50.90 crore

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond Box Office Day 22 Summary

Budget: 28 crore

India net: 50.90 crore

ROI: 81.78%

India gross: 60.06 crore

Verdict: Plus

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