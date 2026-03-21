O’Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Aruna Irani, has concluded its theatrical run. While the overseas run wrapped up a long time ago, it was minting in lakhs in the domestic market, but due to Dhurandhar 2’s grand release, it finally wrapped up its theatrical innings. Released amid high expectations, the film turned out to be a disappointment, grossing less than 125 crore at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

The Bollywood romantic action thriller was theatrically released on February 13. It received mixed reviews from critics and had a mixed word of mouth among the audience. While the performances of the entire cast and action sequences were praised, the film was criticised for its screenplay and story. Due to such a reception, the film failed to score big.

How much did O’Romeo earn at the worldwide box office?

O’Romeo started its domestic run by earning 9.01 crore and managed to multiply its opening-day collection by slightly over 9 times in its lifetime run. As per the final update, it concluded its run at the Indian box office at 83.35 crore net. It equals 98.35 crore gross. Overseas, it grossed 24.75 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing collection at the worldwide box office is 123.1 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 83.35 crore

India gross – 98.35 crore

Overseas gross – 24.75 crore

Worldwide gross – 123.1 crore

Box office verdict of O’Romeo

O’Romeo was reportedly made at a budget of 130 crore. Against this cost, it earned 83.35 crore net, recovering 64.12% of the budget in the lifetime run. It has concluded its run with a deficit of 46.65 crore or 35.88%. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a losing verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 130 crore

India net collection – 83.35 crore

Recovery – 64.11%

Deficit – 46.65 crore

Deficit% – 35.88%

Verdict – Losing

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