Dhurandhar 2 lived up to its hype, raking in well over 100 crore net on the opening day. Riding high on the immense goodwill of the predecessor and the extraordinary hype for the sequel, the film clocked a historic start at the Indian box office, achieving several exciting feats in a single day. One of those feats was the biggest opening for an Indian A-rated film in the domestic market. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Weeks before the release, the Dhurandhar sequel was projected to score a century on opening day, and, including paid previews, it has comfortably achieved the feat. Despite a runtime of nearly 4 hours and an adult certification from the censor board, the film managed to cross the century mark in India. As a result, it has also emerged as the first A-rated Indian film in history to score a century.

Dhurandhar 2 registers the biggest opening for an A-rated Indian film

In the paid previews, Dhurandhar 2 amassed a whopping 43 crore, followed by day 1’s 85 crore. Overall, it clocked a mammoth 128 crore net at the Indian box office on the opening day. With this, it has surpassed Prabhas’ Salaar (90.7 crore) to register the biggest opening for an A-rated Indian film. In the coming days, dethroning the Ranveer Singh starrer will take a lot of effort.

Given the strong reception from critics and audiences alike, Dhurandhar 2 is poised to set new benchmarks for an A-rated Indian film in the coming days. It proved that even with an adult certification, a film can do wonders at the box office if its content is powerful and well-executed.

Take a look at the top 10 A-rated Indian openers (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 128 crore Salaar – 90.7 crore They Call Him OG – 84.7 crore Coolie – 65 crore Animal – 63.8 crore Dhurandhar – 28.6 crore HIT: The Third Case – 21 crore Satyameva Jayate – 20.52 crore Kabir Singh – 20.21 crore Raayan – 13.7 crore

More about the film

The Bollywood spy-action thriller is directed by Aditya Dhar and also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. It was reportedly made at a budget of 225 crore. It is produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of B62 Studios and Jio Studios.

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