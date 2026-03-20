Ranveer Singh’s Badla saga is being fuelled by great box office numbers as Dhurandhar 2 turns a rage at the box office. Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller has erupted like a volcano despite the Day 0 chaos with cancelled shows on March 18. The film still opened to a historic 145 crore net collection in India and 222.5 crore gross collection worldwide!

The spy thriller is being hailed by all despite getting a lot of brickbats for being a pro-government film. Still, it has managed to stir the box office tables, breaking as many as 20 huge box office records.

The film created a record, hitting a century in 24 hours with its net collection at the box office, and excluding the paid previews, it earned a massive 102.55 crore net collection on March 19, Thursday. Check out the 20 major records it broke with its opening day collection.

The Domestic Dominance

Biggest Hindi Opener: Ranveer Singh has officially dethroned Pushpa 2’s 72 crore to deliver the biggest Hindi opener in the history of Hindi Cinema.

2. Biggest Bollywood Opener: Dhurandhar 2 surpassed Jawan’s 75 crore to bring the biggest Bollywood opening at the box office.

3. Second Biggest Indian Opener: Only trailing behind Pushpa 2’s 179.25 crore, Dhurandhar 2 is the second biggest Indian opener at the box office.

4. Ranveer Singh’s Biggest Opener: This is Ranveer’s career-best opening, surpassing Dhurandhar’s 28.6 crore.

5. 1st Bollywood Film to Score 100 Crore Net in a Single Day: A feat once thought impossible for a Hindi-origin film. The film earned 102.55 crore on day 1.

6. Biggest Paid Previews for an Indian Film: Even with the technical glitches, Dhurandhar 2 recorded the highest-ever collection for Day 0 – 43 crore, surpassing They Call Him OG’s 21 crore.

7. Biggest Opening for a Bollywood Sequel: Ranveer Singh overshadowed the biggest sequel opener, surpassing Stree 2’s 64.8 crore at the box office.

8. Biggest Bollywood Opener Worldwide: Global markets are bowing down to the ‘Dhurandhar’ craze as the sequel is the only Bollywood film in the top 10 Indian openers worldwide!

9. Second Biggest Indian Opener Worldwide: It stands tall as the second-highest global opening for any Indian film ever, settling below Pushpa 2’s 275.2 crore.

10. 1st Bollywood Film to Score 100 Crore Advance Collection: The pre-release buzz was so deafening that it locked in 100 crore in advance!

The Overseas Invasion: Beating The Best

11. Biggest Overseas Opening: The NRI and global audience have embraced Ranveer’s spy avatar with open arms, bringing an opening of $5.49 million overseas, surpassing Tiger 3’s $5 million.

12. Biggest Bollywood Opener in Australia: With A$690K, it has officially dethroned Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (A$566K).

13. 3rd Biggest Indian Opener in Australia: It now sits right behind the Telugu giants Baahubali 2 (A$825K) and RRR (A$702K).

14. 3rd Biggest Bollywood Opener in New Zealand: Collecting NZ$97K, it is the third biggest Bollywood opening, only behind Pathaan (NZ$113K) and Animal (NZ$105K).

15. 2nd Biggest Bollywood Opener in UK: With £415K, it settled below Tiger 3’s (£426K) as the second biggest opener.

16. 4th Biggest Indian Opener in Germany: Clocking €122K, the film stands just behind Jawan, L2: Empuraan, and Pathaan.

Ticket Sales Tornado

17. Biggest Ticket Sales for a Bollywood Film (Opening Day): Surpassing Jawan’s 1.14 million, Dhurandhar 2 registered a ticket sale of 1.64 million on BMS.

18. Biggest Day 1 + Pre-Sales for a Bollywood Film on BMS: Surpassing 2.80 million, Ranveer Singh’s film registered 4.01 million ticket sales on BMS.

19. Top 10 Lifetime Ticket Sales (Already!): In just 24 hours, its opening day sales have entered the Top 10 lifetime ticket sales for a Bollywood film on BMS.

20. Biggest Peak Hour for an Indian Film: At its height, the film was selling a staggering 109K tickets per hour, surpassing the previous best, Pushpa 2’s 107.6K!

Uff, what a numberful day!

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 1: Ranveer Singh Hits 200 Crore Club As The 2nd Biggest Opener Of Indian Cinema – Only Bollywood Film In Top 10!

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