The box office is on fire, and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is burning records left, right, and center! With a mind-boggling 235.74 crore gross collection on Day 1 globally, the film has emerged as the 2nd Biggest Indian Opener in History, standing tall as the only Bollywood film in the list of the top 10 openers as well!

Ranveer Singh Hits The 200 Crore Club!

Ranveer Singh hit the 200 crore club globally and surpassed the openings of the major biggies like RRR and Baahubali 2. The only film it missed is Pushpa 2, which opened at 275.2 crore globally and still holds the ultimate crown.

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 1

Ranveer Singh has officially become the biggest Bollywood threat to the South’s box office dominance as he breaks through the South monopoly in the top 10. Dhurandhar 2, with a worldwide box office opening of 235 crore, is the biggest Bollywood opener and the only Bollywood film in the top 10 worldwide openers.

Check out the top 10 Indian openings globally (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024): 275.2 crore Dhurandhar 2 (2026): 235.74 crore RRR (2022): 223 crore Baahubali 2 (2017): 217 crore Kalki 2898 AD (2024): 177.7 crore KGF: Chapter 2 (2022): 159 crore Salaar Part 1 (2023): 158.1 crore Coolie (2025): 153 crore They Call Him (OG): 144 crore Leo (2023): 142.9 crore

Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 1, with a worldwide gross collection of 142 crore on the opening day, has been officially pushed out of the Top 10 list by the Dhurandhar storm.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office on the opening day.

Paid Previews Net Collection: 43 crore

Opening Day Net Collection: 102.55 crore

India Net Collection: 145.55 crore

India Gross Collection: 171.74 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 64 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 235.74 crore

Advertisement

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 BMS Day 1 + Pre Sales: With 4 Million Tickets, Ranveer Singh Surpasses Every Indian Film Except 1 – Pushpa 2 ‘Jhukega Nahi Sala’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News